Protesters to gather in support of Tommy Robinson and for counter-demonstration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters will gather in support of Tommy Robinson in central London on Saturday, and a counter-demonstration will also take place, as the Metropolitan Police deploy more officers to keep the opposing groups apart.

A protest organised under the name “Stop the Isolation” or “Unite the Kingdom”, in support of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will form in Sandell Street and Cornwall Road, off Waterloo Road, outside Waterloo Station, from midday.

Protesters will march to Whitehall via Westminster Bridge and assemble in Parliament Street, at the Parliament Square end of Whitehall.

A protest organised by Stand Up To Racism will form in St James’s Street, south of Piccadilly Circus, from 11.30am, and protesters will march to Whitehall via Piccadilly Circus and Haymarket before a rally at the Trafalgar Square end of Whitehall.

Pedestrian access in the middle of Whitehall will be restricted, and officers will be deployed to keep the groups apart, the Met said.

Anyone in the area not involved in the protests is encouraged to use other routes to go from Trafalgar Square to Parliament Square, or vice versa, the force added.

Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison in October after the Solicitor General took legal action against him for breaching a High Court injunction made in 2021.

He admitted 10 breaches of the order, which barred him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee.

Organisers of the protest in support of Robinson posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “We will proceed to Downing Street.

We must bring that anti-racist spirit onto the streets of London and reject the politics of hate Weyman Bennett, Stand Up To Racism co-convenor

“Stand against the isolation of Tommy Robinson.

“Deliver our message to the establishment.”

Weyman Bennett, Stand Up To Racism co-convenor, said: “We saw the power of mobilising against the far-right in response to last summer’s racist riots.

“We must bring that anti-racist spirit onto the streets of London and reject the politics of hate.”

Commander Louise Puddefoot, in charge of the policing operation, said: “We are well prepared for these protests, having been in discussions with both sets of organisers in recent weeks.

“We have officers deployed in significant numbers to provide reassurance to the wider community, and to give us the capability to intervene swiftly and decisively if incidents of crime or disorder occur.

“Decisions on our policing style at protests, including the types of uniform worn by officers and the protective equipment available to them, are taken on a case-by-case basis. It allows us to be ready to respond quickly and decisively where we need to.

“Our assessment for tomorrow’s protest, based on the information available to us, is that an additional level of preparedness is required.

“What our officers are wearing or the protective kit they are carrying doesn’t change their role at these events.

“They are there to ensure all involved can exercise their right to protest peacefully, without causing serious disruption to the life of the wider community and without risking the disorder that could take place if groups with opposing views come together.”