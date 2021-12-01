Knighthood is ‘pinch me’ moment for Sir Tommy Steele

The singer and actor was honoured at Windsor Castle for his long career in showbusiness and charity work.

Helen William
Wednesday 01 December 2021 17:29
Sir Thomas Hicks – better known as the entertainer Tommy Steele – after being kinghted (Steve Parsons)
Sir Thomas Hicks – better known as the entertainer Tommy Steele – after being kinghted (Steve Parsons)
(PA Wire)

Entertainer Tommy Steele has said being made a knight is the “highlight of the highlights” of his 65-year career in showbusiness.

The 84-year-old, who in his early career was regarded as Britain’s first rock and roll star and teenage pop idol, was honoured for services to entertainment and charity.

After collecting his honour from the Princess Royal at a ceremony in Windsor Castle Sir Tommy said it had been like “a dream”.

Of the moment he received his knighthood, Sir Tommy said: “(I thought) I’m in the throne room at Windsor Castle.

Tommy Steele in 1966 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

“I am being honoured and I am going to walk out a knight.

“Getting in the car (to go home) and I will be thinking ‘go on pinch me and say it is all a joke.’

“It is wonderful.”

The singer and actor rose to fame with ’50s hits like Singing The Blues, which earned comparisons with Elvis Presley.

His film roles included Arthur Kipps, the lead in movie musical Half A Sixpence in 1967.

Sir Thomas Hicks (better known as the entertainer Tommy Steele) is made a Knight Bachelor by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (PA)
(PA Wire)

Sir Tommy, born Thomas Hicks in Bermondsey, south-east London, has also appeared on Broadway and in the West End.

He was made an OBE in 1980.

Sir Tommy said the Princess Royal spoke to him about his career “and she knew all about it”.

Recommended

He said it had been a time of “magic” for him and added: “It has been like a very important first night in the theatre.

“It is like you are blessed by something that has been happening for centuries and then all of a sudden, you find that as an actor you have got the part.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in