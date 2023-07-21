In Pictures: Crooner Tony Bennett stayed at top in career that took off in 1950s

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tony Bennett’s death at the age of 96 follows a career that first brought him to prominence in the 1950s.

Anthony Benedetto was born in New York City in 1926 and died there but not before a career that took him around the world and won him legions of new admirers even in his swansong years.

Collaborations with the likes of Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse showed his constant ability to reinvent himself for new generations.

A regular visitor to Europe, the singer’s Italian roots in the southern province of Calabria helped him cross boundaries, although after diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 he took a well-earned rest from touring.

He also dabbled in art but will chiefly be remembered for his singing voice.

Bennett had served in the Second World War and still performed until 2021, years after his diagnosis, before finally calling time.