What the papers say – July 7

England’s Euro 2024 victory features on several of the front pages.

PA Reporter
Sunday 07 July 2024 03:51
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Many of the Sunday newspapers lead on Sir Keir Starmer unveiling his agenda as Prime Minister.

The Observer says Sir Keir has instructed his Cabinet to deliver on the party’s promises, which include reforming the country’s public services and resetting damaged foreign relations.

The Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times report former Labour leader Sir Tony Blair has advised the new PM to come up with a plan for NHS reform and controlling immigration.

The Sunday Express leads with Sir Keir declaring an end to the Rwanda plan.

The Prime Minister will soon start the process to renegotiate Britain’s post-Brexit deal, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the front pages of Sunday People, Sunday Mirror and Daily Star Sunday are dedicated to England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final win over Switzerland.

