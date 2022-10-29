Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tony Blair and David Cameron tell reality TV show what a PM needs to succeed

The former prime ministers shared their advice on what it takes to lead the nation.

Sophie Wingate
Sunday 30 October 2022 00:01
Former prime ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)
Former prime ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sir Tony Blair and David Cameron have said that a “thick skin” and “a plan, a team, values” are key to being a successful prime minister.

The two former PMs shared their advice on what it takes to lead the nation with the finalists of the Channel 4 series Make Me Prime Minister.

Sir Tony, who led the Labour government of 1997 to 2007, said: “Don’t do it unless you’re prepared to take criticism.

“It’s a big responsibility, but you’ll find that when you decide, you divide, and it’s all about stepping up, whilst others step back, so you need that thick skin.”

From day one you’ll be hit by problems, by rebellions, by scandals

David Cameron, former prime minister

Recommended

He also said a “real belief and real conviction in what you’re doing” and “a plan for making that great vision a reality” are needed.

Mr Cameron, who was Conservative prime minister from 2010 to 2016, said: “The most important thing you need to be prime minister is to have a clear plan, a clear idea of what it is you want to achieve because from day one you’ll be hit by problems, by rebellions, by scandals, by problems in Parliament, by the day-to-day dramas of politics.

“You need a plan, you need a clear set of values and principles to judge things against and most of all, you need a strong team.

“If you have those things – a plan, a team, values and you take time to make the big decisions, then you could be a real help for our country.”

The political grandees’ advice to finalists Kelly Given, Holly Morgan and Natalie Balmain will feature in the series’ finale airing on Tuesday at 9.15pm, when one of them will be crowned Channel 4’s Alternative Prime Minister.

Recommended

The six-part series began with a 12-strong line-up – including viral sensation Jackie Weaver – with the candidates whittled down as they were challenged to prove they had the mettle to lead the country.

Weekly tasks were set and judged by Alastair Campbell, who was Sir Tony’s former press secretary, and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, former co-chairwoman of the Conservative Party and a member of the House of Lords.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in