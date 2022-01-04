Keir Starmer sets out his ‘contract’ with the British people

The Labour leader promised to govern based on principles of ‘security, prosperity and respect’.

Gavin Cordon
Tuesday 04 January 2022 11:45
Sir Keir Starmer has set out his vision of how Labour would govern in office (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer offered a new “contract with the British people” as he set out his vision of how Labour would govern in office.

In a keynote speech in Birmingham Sir Keir promised “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect” if his party is returned to power.

While the Conservatives under Boris Johnson have forfeited the trust of voters, he said Labour cannot afford to be complacent and still has to earn the confidence of the public.

He repeatedly emphasised that Labour is a “patriotic party” and that his contract would be a “solemn agreement”, setting out how a good government should conduct itself.

“I am well aware that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust it doesn’t mean Labour simply inherits it. Trust has to be earned. I am confident but not complacent about the task ahead,” he said.

While the UK remains a “great place to live”, he said it is not unpatriotic to point out that the country has flaws.

“On the contrary, the reason we in this party want to correct those flaws is precisely because we are patriotic,” he said.

I don’t think politics is a branch of the entertainment industry. I think it’s the serious business of getting things done

Sir Keir Starmer

“I came into politics to make things happen, not just to talk about them. I don’t think politics is a branch of the entertainment industry. I think it’s the serious business of getting things done.

“But I’m afraid at the moment we are going backwards. We have a Prime Minister who thinks the rules apply to anyone but him.

“Just when trust in Government has become a matter of life and death, for the Prime Minister it has become a matter of what he can get away with.

“I have heard so many heartbreaking stories of people who missed family funerals because they were abiding by the rules. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister was at a cheese and wine party in Downing Street.”

