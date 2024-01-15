Sunak plays down dire poll figures amid warnings of election wipeout

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has played down polling suggesting that the Tories could be on course for a 1997-style wipeout at the next general election.

It comes after a major opinion poll indicated Labour could be on course for a 120-seat majority in the election expected later this year.

A YouGov survey of 14,000 people indicates that the Prime Minister’s party could hold on to as few as 169 seats as Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour enters Downing Street with 385.

The polling, reported by the Telegraph, indicated that every so-called “red wall” seat won by Boris Johnson in 2019 could be lost at the general election this year.

Speaking in Essex, Mr Sunak insisted that the only poll that matters “is the one when the general election comes”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could be one of 11 Cabinet ministers to lose their seats in what would be the biggest collapse in support for a governing party since 1906, according to the newspaper.

Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “There have been lots of polls over the last year, there will be hundreds more polls.”

“The choice at that election is clear, it’s stick with our plan that is working, it’s delivering change for people, ensuring they can have the peace of mind that there is a brighter future for their children and we can have renewed pride in our country.”

Repeating his latest attack line on Sir Keir Starmer, he said the choice facing voters was the Tories’ plan or “going back to square one” with Labour.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps is also set to be ousted from his Welwyn Hatfield seat, the research suggested.

Mr Shapps insisted the position would change by polling day as the Government’s plans were “starting to work”.

“The world has been through unprecedented times with things like Covid and this war in Europe costing a lot of money,” he told Times Radio.

“But, actually, we do have a plan and that plan is starting to work — inflation being slashed, the number of small boats down by over a third, 36% in fact. So we have a plan which we are working to.”

Asked whether the Tories could turn the current opinion polls around, the Cabinet minister replied: “Absolutely. Look, the reason I think we can turn it around is because at least people know we have got a plan and we are working to it. There isn’t a plan under Labour.”

The YouGov research suggests support for Reform UK would be decisive in 96 Tory losses despite the Nigel Farage-linked party not picking up a single seat, while the SNP would also suffer.

The research, using the multi-level regression and post-stratification (MRP) method, was commissioned by a group of Tory donors working with former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost.

The MRP technique is a way of producing estimates of opinion and attitudes for small, defined geographic areas such as parliamentary constituencies.

Lord Frost said: “These MRP polls have huge samples and give us detailed constituency-level data. They don’t rely on the same sort of back-of-an-envelope extrapolations to get seat results from the headline number. They have a track record of accuracy.

“This poll shows we are going to lose, and lose bad, unless we do something about it.”

He said: “There is only one way to rescue the position and bring back those 2019 voters who have left us.

“It is to be as tough as it takes on immigration, reverse the debilitating increases in tax, end the renewables tax on energy costs – and much more.”

Sir Simon Clarke, who was a Cabinet minister under Liz Truss, said the result suggested by the poll would be a “disaster”.

“The time for half measures is over,” he said. “We either deliver on small boats or we will be destroyed.”

The deep divisions within the Tory ranks will be exposed this week as the Safety of Rwanda Bill makes its way through the Commons, with Mr Sunak under pressure from the Tory right to make the legislation tougher.

But any significant changes are likely to be resisted by Conservative centrists, who are uneasy about the prospect of sidelining international conventions and human rights provisions.

According to the YouGov research other top Tories said to be on course to lose their seats are Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Attorney General Victoria Prentis.

The PA news agency is yet to see the research.