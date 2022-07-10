What the papers say – July 10
The Sunday papers stay focused on politics and the Tories.
The Tory race and Boris Johnson’s demise continue to consume the front pages.
The Daily Telegraph leads on Sajid Javid’s and Jeremy Hunt’s promises to cut taxes, while The Sunday Times says the Tories are tearing themselves apart over the policies.
The Observer reports a “bitter” Boris Johnson is attempting to wreck Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid.
The Sunday Express splashes concerns from Jacob Rees-Mogg that the party’s future leadership will “neuter Brexit”.
The Mail on Sunday says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will soon launch her bid and join the fray.
The Independent reports Nadhim Zahawi’s taxes are under investigation.
The Sunday People says “millionaire Tories” are squabbling while “foodbank cupboards are bare”.
The Sunday Mirror runs on Sir Keir Starmer’s calls for a general election.
And the Daily Star leads on alien stories from Dave Davies.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.