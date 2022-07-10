Jump to content
What the papers say – July 10

The Sunday papers stay focused on politics and the Tories.

PA Reporter
Sunday 10 July 2022 03:43
What the papers say – July 10 (PA)
What the papers say – July 10 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The Tory race and Boris Johnson’s demise continue to consume the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Sajid Javid’s and Jeremy Hunt’s promises to cut taxes, while The Sunday Times says the Tories are tearing themselves apart over the policies.

The Observer reports a “bitter” Boris Johnson is attempting to wreck Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid.

The Sunday Express splashes concerns from Jacob Rees-Mogg that the party’s future leadership will “neuter Brexit”.

The Mail on Sunday says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will soon launch her bid and join the fray.

The Independent reports Nadhim Zahawi’s taxes are under investigation.

The Sunday People says “millionaire Tories” are squabbling while “foodbank cupboards are bare”.

The Sunday Mirror runs on Sir Keir Starmer’s calls for a general election.

And the Daily Star leads on alien stories from Dave Davies.

