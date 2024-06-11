Jump to content

Tories will be ‘toast’ in the General Election, SNP’s Stephen Flynn declares

The SNP Westminster leader said Monday’s announcement that Douglas Ross is quitting as Scottish Tory leader was the ‘icing on the cake’.

Katrine Bussey
Tuesday 11 June 2024 10:30
Stephen Flynn said the SNP was ‘ready to ‘boot’ the Tories out of the seats they hold in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Tories will be “toast” in the General Election after a “complete disaster” of a campaign, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has predicted.

Mr Flynn said that Douglas Ross’s decision to quit as Scottish Conservative leader after polling day on July 4 was the “icing on the cake” for the party.

Describing the election as “an opportunity for Scotland to do its bit in getting the Tories out”, Mr Flynn said the SNP would be campaigning “every day” to defeat the Conservatives in the Scottish seats they hold.

The Tories won six seats in Scotland at the last Westminster election.

But in this contest, UK leader and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been forced to apologise for leaving D-Day commemorations early, while the party in Scotland now has to begin the hunt for a new leader.

Campaigning in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Mr Flynn said: “The Tories are toast and this past week has confirmed it – their campaign has been a complete disaster and the Douglas Ross saga puts the icing on the cake.”

He added: “In every Conservative held seat in Scotland, it’s the SNP who stand ready to boot them out, and in seats like West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine voters have the chance to do exactly that.

“We know Labour Party HQ have thrown in the towel because they’ve diverted activists to the central belt and scrimped candidates together at the very last minute.

“In stark contrast, SNP candidates will be out every day taking our clear message to voters to remove the Tories.”

Mr Flynn urged voters: “This General Election is an opportunity for Scotland to do its bit in getting the Tories out, but also to choose an alternative to Westminster austerity and Brexit.”

