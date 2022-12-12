What the papers say – December 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ongoing industrial disputes and children fighting for their lives after falling into a frozen lake are the topics dominating the front pages.

The i, The Independent, The Times and The Guardian lead on ongoing strikes, with the latter reporting the Tories are under fire for planning to use soldiers as “strike breakers”.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and Metro lead on four children in hospital after falling into a frozen lake in Birmingham.

The Sun says English football fans want Gareth Southgate to stay as boss following the team’s loss to France at the World Cup, while the Daily Star says England players John Stones and Kyle Walker adopted a stray kitten in Qatar.

And the Financial Times says the European parliament is “at the centre of a spreading corruption scandal”.