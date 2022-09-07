Tornado spotted in Scotland as thunderstorms sweep country

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A tornado was spotted in Scotland as heavy rain and thunderstorms swept parts of the country.

People in Midlothian were surprised to see the unusual weather event on Tuesday afternoon.

A Met Office yellow warning of thunderstorms was in force until 11pm on Tuesday for much of central, eastern and north eastern Scotland.

The Met Office said the tornado was a waterspout, a type of tornado that forms over open water.

Twitter user Aisling posted a video of it passing Rosewell, Midlothian and wrote: “Never seen anything like it. It went right by our house. The video doesn’t capture how intense it was.”

Others shared their surprise, with one person writing: “Never seen a tornado before in Midlothian” while another tweeted: “Tornado in Midlothian. Crazy weather.”