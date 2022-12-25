Hotel guests evacuated due to Christmas Eve kitchen fire

Jump to content

Rod Minchin
Sunday 25 December 2022 12:21
Guests had to be evacuated when a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Headland Hotel in Torquay at around 10pm on Christmas Eve (Peter Lopeman/Alamy/PA)
Guests booked into a seaside hotel for Christmas had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines were called to the Headland Hotel in Torquay just after 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Four people were rescued from the hotel by firefighters using ladders.

A fire service spokesman said: “This was a fire in the kitchen area of the hotel, which was heavily smoke-logged on the ground and first floor.

“There were at least eight rooms that still needed to be checked for occupants. Up to eight firefighters using breathing apparatus were searching the remaining rooms.”

By 1am it had been confirmed that everyone had been accounted for.

“The kitchen was 100% damaged by fire and the dining area 100% smoke-damaged,” the spokesman added.

“The remainder of the hotel was slightly smoke-damaged. All guests have been moved to alternative accommodation.”

