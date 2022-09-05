Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Investigation launched after engineer killed in tourist railway accident

The Babbacombe Cliff Railway in Torquay said the incident was not due to the operation of the 96-year-old cliffside trolley.

Tess de La Mare
Monday 05 September 2022 13:18
The Health and Safety Executive are investigating after an engineer was killed at the Babbacombe Cliff Railway (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Health and Safety Executive are investigating after an engineer was killed at the Babbacombe Cliff Railway (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A health and safety investigation has been opened after an engineer was killed at a popular tourist railway in Devon over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to reports of an industrial accident at the Babbacombe Cliff Railway near Torquay, which runs holidaymakers down the cliff to Oddicombe Beach, at around 10.10am on Sunday.

The victim was found with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Monday an investigation has now been launched by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Recommended

Lindsay Yelland, chairman of the Babbacombe Cliff Railway, said in a statement: “All of us at the railway are devastated by the death of a dearly-loved engineer yesterday in a tragic accident unrelated to the operation of the railway.

“We are fully co-operating with the HSE.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said the road access leading down to Oddicombe Beach will remain closed for the rest of Monday while investigations continue.

A section of the South West Coast Path leading to the beach will also be closed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in