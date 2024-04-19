Tory Party’s response to allegations against MP Mark Menzies criticised

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Conservative Party and Chief Whip’s handling of allegations an MP misused campaign funds have come under fire, with an activist who was allegedly asked for money saying she was “appalled” by their response.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies lost the Conservative whip and was suspended as one of Rishi Sunak’s trade envoys after The Times published claims he had used political donations to cover medical expenses and pay off “bad people” who had locked him in a flat and demanded thousands of pounds for his release.

Mr Menzies disputes the allegations and the Tory Party has said it is looking into the claims and takes them seriously.

Labour said the Tories “sat on their hands” for more than three months after finding out about the claims, while the Liberal Democrats called for the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests to investigate the handling of the row.

Mr Menzies’ former campaign manager who allegedly received a late-night phone call from him asking for cash has said she felt “let down” by the party after she raised concerns with Chief Whip Simon Hart.

Mr Menzies is said to have called 78-year-old Katie Fieldhouse at 3.15am one day in December, claiming he was locked in a flat and needed £5,000 as a matter of “life and death”.

The sum, which rose to £6,500, was eventually paid by his office manager from her personal bank account and subsequently reimbursed from funds raised from donors in an account named Fylde Westminster Group, it is alleged.

The Times also reported that £14,000 that was given by donors for Tory campaign activities was transferred to Mr Menzies’ personal bank accounts and used for private medical expenses.

Ms Fieldhouse said she became frustrated with the way the Conservative Party handled her complaint after she reported her concerns to Mr Hart in January.

“I put my faith completely in the party … nothing happened – I heard nothing … I am appalled,” she told the BBC.

“I work myself into the ground for the party – all they hear is a 78-year-old little old lady.

“The party has let me down.”

It appears that the Chief Whip Simon Hart knew a lot about this and failed to take action Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said Mr Sunak’s independent ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, should look into the handling of the row.

He told the PA news agency: “It appears that the Chief Whip Simon Hart knew a lot about this and failed to take action, and if you look at the ministerial code, it requires him to do that.

“And so the Conservatives have really failed. And therefore, I think there is a role and job for the ethics adviser to investigate.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told broadcasters: “In the last 24 hours we have found out that the Government was told months ago about this, and they seem to have sat on their hands.

“If they thought they could sweep this under the carpet somehow they were obviously very mistaken and that is why I think there are very serious questions now that need to be answered.

“Not just by the individual but also by the Government on this.”

Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds has written to Lancashire Police calling on the force to look into the allegations.

Lancashire Police said no complaint has been made but that the force will “make contact with those impacted in due course to see whether they wish to make a complaint”.

Cabinet minister Mel Stride denied claims the Conservative Party is resisting going to the police over the matter, telling Times Radio: “I’m not aware that they are.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak declined to say whether Mr Menzies should quit as Fylde MP.

The Prime Minister told reporters after a speech in London on Friday: “It’s right that Mark Menzies has resigned the Conservative whip.

“He’s been suspended from his position as a trade envoy whilst the investigations into those allegations continue.

“For our part I can’t comment on our ongoing investigation while it’s happening, and he’s no longer a Conservative MP, as I said.”

In a statement to The Times, Mr Menzies said: “I strongly dispute the allegations put to me. I have fully complied with all the rules for declarations. As there is an investigation ongoing I will not be commenting further.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “The Conservative Party is investigating allegations made regarding a Member of Parliament. This process is rightfully confidential.

“The party takes all allegations seriously and will always investigate any matters put to them.”

A spokeswoman for Chief Whip Mr Hart said Mr Menzies had “agreed to relinquish the Conservative whip, pending the outcome of an investigation”, meaning he will now sit as an Independent MP.