Women dies after flat fire in Tottenham
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters attended the scene
A woman has died after a fire broke out at a flat in north London.
Firefighters were called the three-bedroom flat in Summerhill Road, in Tottenham, at around 3.40pm on Monday.
The woman was rescued from the building by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, who climbed down with her using the building’s staircase.
She was later pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said.
No details have yet been released about the victim.
Part of the first floor was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 5.10pm. The cause of the blaze is currently being investigated.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Tottenham, Stoke Newington, Holloway and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies