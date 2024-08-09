Two teenagers charged with murder after man stabbed to death

Support truly

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in London.

Abdul Jalloh, 23, died on Monday afternoon after police were called to reports of a man who had been stabbed on New Union Close in Tower Hamlets.

Shomiah McKenzie, 18, of Lewisham and Cody Godfrey, 18, of Isle of Dogs were charged with murder on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force added they were both also charged with possession of Class C with intent to supply.

McKenzie was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has since been released under investigation, the Met said.

The force added that Mr Jalloh’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information should call the police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5113/05Aug or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.