Trade unions lead rally ‘demanding action’ after nights of disorder in Belfast

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Trade unions led a rally of people “standing united demanding action from Northern Ireland Assembly, Executive, Westminster and PSNI” after nights of disorder and race hate attacks.

The Stand Against Racism Unite in Hope rally saw banners reading “refugees welcome” and “hate is never the answer” held aloft in front of Parliament Buildings.

Paddy Mackel, chairman of NIC-ICTU, commended those who have “literally and metaphorically put their arms around those attacked in the last week”.

“It has been a magnificent response from the community and community organisations – that is the best face of Belfast in action,” he told those gathered.

People during a protest by unions at Stormont, Belfast, as MLAs are returning from summer recess for an Assembly sitting to discuss recent scenes of violent disorder on the streets of Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We also stand united in demanding action from the Assembly, the Executive, the UK government and the police. All workers deserve their support, deserve their protection and they deserve respect.

“In our society, we welcome all workers, all people regardless of your skin colour, your religion, your ethnicity, your gender, your country of orientation, political beliefs or country of origin.”

Patricia McKeown, regional secretary of Unison, said society “has the capability of standing together”.

“Those in this society that try to keep our people divided have found a new target, and that new target is our black and migrant workers, our asylum seekers, our refugees who need our protection as they flee from war, famine, and poverty.

“I will not accept as an excuse from any politician or anyone else in society that because our own people are becoming more impoverished because of their neglect, that somehow that is an excuse for racism or hate.”

People during a protest by unions at Stormont, Belfast, as MLAs are returning from summer recess for an Assembly sitting to discuss recent scenes of violent disorder on the streets of Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

Susan Magutkuona, a nurse who is originally from Africa, described the last week as a dramatic change.”Most of my colleagues live close to where those violent attacks have been happening. They’re really scared to come to work, and scared for their children,” she said.

“We don’t know when this is going to end, and you don’t want to be scared when you’re really far away from your family because it’s so hard for them to know what is really happening.

“We don’t know who is organising it, because my colleagues are really supportive and the government has been supportive of us at work.”