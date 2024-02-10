Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Disruption eases as snow warning expires

A warning for northern Scotland was in place until 3pm on Saturday.

Lucinda Cameron
Saturday 10 February 2024 16:30
Warnings have been issued over more snow (Dave Higgens/PA)
Warnings have been issued over more snow (Dave Higgens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Travel disruption has eased after weather warnings over snow expired.

The yellow warning covering most of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands was in place until 3pm on Saturday.

Motorists faced some disruption with the Braemar and Glenshee and Cock Bridge to Tomintoul snow gates closed for a time, but they later reopened.

Traffic Scotland said that gritters are working hard to keep the network moving.

The Met Office had warned there could be a small chance of power cuts, and that other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected during the weather warning.

The forecaster has also warned of a chance of travel delays on roads, and disruption to rail and air travel.

However, there are still flood warnings in place in some parts of the country.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 12 flood alerts and six flood warnings.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in