Man dies in crash on A90
A section of the busy road has been closed since the crash happened at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.
A man has died in a crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.
The collision happened at the road’s Tipperty junction, near Ellon, at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.
It is understood a car and a lorry were involved in the crash.
Officers gave an update at about 10.30pm and said the A90 is still closed to southbound traffic at Tipperty Junction.
Police Scotland confirmed one man died in the collision.
Motorists in the area have been warned travel times may take longer than expected, and they have been advised to follow a diversion route that can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.
No further updates have been given about when the A90 will reopen.
