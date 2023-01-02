Jump to content

Motorists urged to take care while ice warning is in place

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 02 January 2023 09:12
An ice warning has been issued (Chris Ison/PA)
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as a yellow weather warning for ice covers large areas of the UK.

The Met Office issued the alert, valid until 11am, for Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, and Yorkshire and Humber.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers to take care and drive to the conditions when travelling.

Gritters have been out treating roads around the country and authorities urged people to be cautious.

Stirling Council tweeted: “With a yellow weather warning for ice in place until 11am today (2 Jan), our gritting teams have been treating priority routes across #Stirling.

“Please take care while travelling, especially on untreated routes, and keep up to date with the latest weather and travel reports.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Motorists are advised to exercise caution today due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland.

“Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.”

Forecasters said icy patches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Met Office warning said that a few rain, sleet and snow showers may still affect these areas into Monday, but that ice remains the main hazard.

