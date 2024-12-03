Nine arrested over tragedy chanting at Liverpool vs Man City match
Eight other men were also arrested on suspicion of the same offence during the Premier League fixture
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with tragedy chanting during a match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.
Eight other men were also arrested on suspicion of the same offence during the Premier League fixture.
Kian Holt, of Medlar-with-Wesham, Lancashire, has been charged under Section 3 of the Football Offence Act 1991 and will appear at Sefton Magistrates Court on January 8, Merseyside Police said.
A 38-year-old man from Audenshaw, a 52-year-old man from Denton, a 57-year-old man from Failsworth, all Greater Manchester; a 53-year-old man from Manchester; a 32-year-old man from Macclesfield, Cheshire; and a 28-year-old from Prestwich were all arrested on suspicion of tragedy chanting and have each been released on bail, the force said.
A 58-year-old man and a 47-year-old man from Rochdale, Greater Manchester were also arrested for the same offence but have been discharged for voluntary attendance.
The taunts referenced the Hillsborough disaster, where 97 Liverpool supporters tragically lost their lives during the FA Cup semi-final in April 1989. Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory, extending their lead at the top of the table to nine points.