Rail services disrupted as train conductors take strike action

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at TransPennine Express walked out.

Alan Jones
Sunday 20 February 2022 16:04
A TransPennine train crosses the Ribblehead Viaduct (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A TransPennine train crosses the Ribblehead Viaduct (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Archive)

Rail services were disrupted on Sunday because of a strike by train conductors in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at TransPennine Express walked out, with further stoppages planned in the coming weeks.

The action led to a “significant” reduction in services, hitting travellers including fans going to the Leeds v Manchester United Premier League game.

The union said the strike was solidly supported.

A TransPennine Express train at Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT’s TransPennine Express conductor members are standing rock solid again today in their fight for a pay deal that recognises the growing cost of living crisis confronting working people.

“RMT has made it absolutely clear that those at the sharp end of our public services, who have worked throughout to keep Britain moving during Covid should not now be taking a hit to their standards of living.”

A company statement said: “We’re advising customers not to travel on the majority of routes and to plan carefully if journeys are necessary.

“Those attending major events, including the Leeds United vs Manchester United match, should seek alternative transport where possible.”

The RMT has announced further strike action on February 27 and March 6.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in