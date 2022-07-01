Rail firm cancels weekend train services due to ‘staff sickness’

TransPennine Express advised people travelling to events to ‘seek alternative transport’.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 01 July 2022 15:30
TransPennine Express urged passengers to avoid non-essential travel (Danny Lawson/PA)
TransPennine Express urged passengers to avoid non-essential travel (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A train company engaged in a long-running trade union dispute has been forced to cancel a number of services this weekend due to “high levels of staff sickness”.

TransPennine Express (TPE), which operates across northern England and into Scotland, urged passengers to avoid non-essential travel.

The company’s services have been repeatedly disrupted by industrial action in recent weeks.

They were severely affected by last week’s rail strikes which decimated services across Britain.

We know this is frustrating news for our customers

Kathryn O’Brien, TransPennine Express

Recommended

There were also delays and cancellations over the jubilee bank holiday weekend due to a walkout by conductors who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, in a long-running dispute over pay.

TPE customer service and operations director Kathryn O’Brien said: “Unfortunately, high levels of staff sickness mean we will be running a reduced number of services this weekend.

“We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and we are sorry for the impact it will have on people’s plans.

“Customers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary this weekend, and anyone making an essential journey should plan ahead, check very carefully before travelling and allow extra time, as late-notice delays and cancellations are possible.”

Bicycles will be banned from TPE services this weekend.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in