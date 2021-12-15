Tube disruption expected at weekend as rota row continues

Transport for London advised people to ‘check before they travel and consider using buses’.

Benjamin Cooper
Wednesday 15 December 2021 07:04
Travellers in London have been warned of disruption this weekend as Tube drivers stage a third round of strikes in a row over rosters (James Manning/PA)
Travellers in London have been warned of disruption this weekend as Tube drivers stage a third round of strikes in a row over rosters (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Travellers have been warned of disruption this weekend as London Underground drivers stage a third round of strikes in a row over rosters.

Transport for London (TfL) said five lines as well as Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines will be affected by a strike by Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

TfL also said RMT strike action is expected on the Central and Victoria lines on Friday “despite months of talks” over changes to rosters.

The Night Tube, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed weeks ago but has been disrupted by industrial action.

The union claims TfL has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed to choose whether to work on night services.

Recommended

TfL on Wednesday advised commuters to “check before they travel and consider using buses”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in