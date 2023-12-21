In Pictures: Transport disrupted and trees uprooted as Storm Pia pummels UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travellers returning home for Christmas were among those affected as Storm Pia lashed parts of the UK in the countdown to the festive season.

Winds of more than 80mph battered northern parts of the UK with gusts of 81mph recorded at Brizlee Wood, near Alnwick, Northumberland, and at Baltasound on Shetland, with gusts of more than 70mph found elsewhere in the North East of England.

National Rail reported that routes across Scotland, and parts of England and Wales were affected, and speed restrictions were in place on lines within the weather warning area.

A tree fell on a petrol station in Derby while another was toppled in the village of Stanley.

Airline pilots had to deal with tricky conditions while passengers were advised to check for cancellations.

There were power cuts in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire while in Shetland schools were shut.

Storm Pia was named by meteorologists in Denmark although it has not been given that status in the UK.