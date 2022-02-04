Grant Shapps tests positive for coronavirus

The Transport Secretary is the second Cabinet minister to do so in five days.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 04 February 2022 12:58
Grant Shapps has tested positive for coronavirus (Jacob King/PA)
Grant Shapps has tested positive for coronavirus (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Grant Shapps has become the second Cabinet minister in five days to test positive for coronavirus.

The Transport Secretary wrote on Twitter that he has “tested positive for #COVID19 so am self-isolating and testing as required”.

On Thursday he spoke in the House of Commons and visited London Marylebone railway station to record a video and pose for photographs alongside train enthusiast and former politician Michael Portillo.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed she tested positive on Monday.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in