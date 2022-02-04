Grant Shapps tests positive for coronavirus
The Transport Secretary is the second Cabinet minister to do so in five days.
Grant Shapps has become the second Cabinet minister in five days to test positive for coronavirus.
The Transport Secretary wrote on Twitter that he has “tested positive for #COVID19 so am self-isolating and testing as required”.
On Thursday he spoke in the House of Commons and visited London Marylebone railway station to record a video and pose for photographs alongside train enthusiast and former politician Michael Portillo.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed she tested positive on Monday.
