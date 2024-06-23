Jump to content

Travel chaos for South Western rail passengers after signalling problem

South Western Railway urged people not to try to travel between Brockenhurst and Eastleigh or between Fareham and Southampton as lines were blocked.

PA Reporter
Sunday 23 June 2024 12:54
South Western Railway urged people not to attempt to travel on certain routes on Sunday (PA)
South Western Railway urged people not to attempt to travel on certain routes on Sunday (PA) (PA Archive)

Rail passengers suffered travel chaos on Sunday because of a signalling problem on busy routes.

South Western Railway urged people not to attempt to travel between Brockenhurst and Eastleigh or between Fareham and Southampton as lines were blocked.

A message to passengers said: “We are currently unable to operate a service between Brockenhurst and Eastleigh in both directions.

“We are also currently unable to operate a service between Fareham and Southampton Central.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

