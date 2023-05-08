Jump to content

Travelodge announces plans to recruit 400 new staff over summer

Jobs include managers, bar and cleaning staff and receptionists.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 09 May 2023 00:01
Travelodge said it offered flexible working (Peter Byrne/PA)
Travelodge has announced plans to recruit 400 new staff over the summer at its hotels and head office.

The company said a mixture of full-time and part-time jobs and flexible hours were available, adding they were ideal for parents and students.

Katharine Gourley, Travelodge’s director of people operations, said: “We offer parents flexible working hours to help them work around the school run, so they can raise their family and have a job that allows them to develop a career when the time is right for them.

“Students can work in a Travelodge whilst studying at university and then transfer to a different hotel when they return home in the holidays.”

