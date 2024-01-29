Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Third of people planning to holiday in the UK in 2024 – research

One in five respondents said they plan to spend more money on travelling over the course of this year.

Alan Jones
Monday 29 January 2024 00:01
A survey by hotel chain Travelodge found one in three respondents plan to take a holiday in the UK in 2024 (Alamy/PA)
A survey by hotel chain Travelodge found one in three respondents plan to take a holiday in the UK in 2024 (Alamy/PA)

One in three people plan to holiday in the UK this year, with many spending more on a break than in 2023, research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults by hotel chain Travelodge found that one in four would be holidaying abroad.

One in five respondents said they plan to spend more money on travelling over the course of this year.

Location was said to be the most important factor for a “staycation” holiday, although two thirds said value for money was an essential consideration.

A Travelodge spokesperson said: “Travelodge’s 2024 Travel Trends Report reveals that Brits are still prioritising travel despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“We are seeing a broad spectrum of curiosity in UK travel with location and value now being the most important factors.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in