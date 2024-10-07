Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travelodge offers flexible working in recruitment drive

The company operates over 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 08 October 2024 00:01
A plane passes over the Travelodge Hotel at Heathrow (Steve Parsons/PA)
A plane passes over the Travelodge Hotel at Heathrow (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill over 270 jobs across its business.

The company, which operates over 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, employing more than 13,000 people, said it is offering flexible working, with the option to choose the hours and work that suits staff.

Travelodge has previously targeted working parents who need flexible hours that fit around the school run and holidays, and students who choose to work at both their home and university locations.

Jobs on offer include full and part-time hotel manager and assistant managers, bar and cafe staff, housekeepers, receptionists and supervisors.

Katharine Gourley, Travelodge’s director of people operations said: “Travelodge’s aim is to ensure everyone has opportunities to learn more, earn more, and belong.”

