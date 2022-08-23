Zahawi says Westminster has ‘stepped in to ease pressures on household budgets’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nadhim Zahawi is set to visit the Scottish capital on Wednesday where he will reaffirm the UK Government’s commitment to help Scots with the rising cost of living.

The Chancellor is also set to emphasise the Government’s commitment to energy security during his visit to Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Mr Zahawi said he knew “families across Scotland are feeling anxious about rising costs” but added the “UK Government has stepped in to ease pressures on household budgets” as part of a £37 billion package of support.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

“We delivered an unprecedented level of support in July with a National Insurance cut that will put £330 back into workers’ pockets this year, while many of Scotland’s most vulnerable households have already received the first instalment of a £650 cost of living payment,” he said.

“And there’s more to come.

“Not only will the second instalment of that payment arrive this autumn, but I’ve been clear that we are absolutely committed to bringing an equivalent to the £400 energy bills discount to Northern Ireland as soon as possible to ease the burden on families.

“We will continue to help support families in Northern Ireland through the global pressures we are all facing.”

Some 689,000 households north of the border are expected to receive the £650 cost of living payment, the Treasury said.

In Scotland, the Treasury said it has committed an extra £82 million for the Scottish Government to help vulnerable families.

The UK Government said this was in addition to the income tax and welfare powers Holyrood already has.

As part of Mr Zahawi’s visit he will be meeting figures who have led Scotland to the forefront of green power generation technology.

He will also be sitting down with the leaders of of Scotland’s financial services industry, where he is expected to emphasise the UK Government’s commitment to the sector, as well as meeting performers from the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.