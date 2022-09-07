Jump to content
Reversal of Avanti West Coast timetable cuts ‘absolute priority’, says minister

Transport minister Trudy Harrison was heckled by Labour MPs over the failure to offer concrete details about Avanti West Coast services.

Richard Wheeler
Wednesday 07 September 2022 13:24
Avanti West Coast services have been reduced (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti West Coast services have been reduced (Luciana Guerra/PA)
(PA Archive)

Increasing train services between Manchester and London is an “absolute priority”, the Government said, despite failing to indicate when this will happen.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison faced shouts of “when?” from Labour MPs after she made the comments in response to an urgent Commons question about Avanti West Coast.

The operator has run fewer than half of its normal services since August 14 and blamed the reduction on “unofficial strike action” by drivers.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Archive)

The firm says it normally runs around 400 trains per week with drivers voluntarily working on their rest days – for extra pay – but that “dropped suddenly to fewer than 50”.

Ms Harrison told MPs: “Avanti has reduced their timetable in response to the withdrawal of the rest day working. Reducing the timetable provided better certainty and reliability for passengers as it reduced the number of short-notice cancellations.

“The department continues to work closely with Avanti to monitor performance whilst they continue to review the demand data and the position regarding train crew availability to inform options to reliably increase services.

“An increase in services between Manchester and London remains an absolute priority and Avanti will continue to look for opportunities to support passengers and businesses along this route.”

Ms Harrison earlier said the West Coast partnership franchise agreement is due to expire on October 16, adding a “decision has yet to be taken” by the Transport Secretary.

She added: “Given the market and the commercially sensitive nature of the outcome, further information cannot be provided at this time.”

Labour MP Navendu Mishra (Stockport) said: “The chaos continues to blight the lives of thousands of people in my own constituency, but also across the north west of England and other parts of the UK.”

He added: “Aslef and RMT union members across the country have indeed recently been on strike in defence of their pay, terms and conditions. And I pay tribute to their members for doing so.

“But their strike action has no bearing on the fact that Avanti have a business model which expects train drivers to work their rest days, rather than having a sufficient staffing level as a way of maintaining the service.

“There have been underlying problems at Avanti for a very long time”, he said, adding there “continues to be a lack of clarity and certainty around the release of tickets”.

