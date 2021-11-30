Which TSB branches are closing in 2022? Full list

TSB has announced plans to close 70 branches in 2022 as more customers switch to online banking.

The closures will result in 150 fewer jobs but staff who work at the affected branches will be found new work elsewhere within the bank.

It is two years since TSB set out a plan to scale back its branch network but the shift to digital banking has accelerated during the pandemic as customers have been stuck at home.

Nine in 10 transactions are now done online, and 90% of mortgage appointments are video calls, TSB said.

There is “no prospect of branch transactions returning to pre-Covid levels”, the bank said.

Find out in the list below whether your local branch is affected by the closures, and when they will close.

A man uses a TSB cash machine in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

TSB branches that will close next year

Aylesbury – 1-3 Market Street – April 19, 2022

Bath – 10 Quiet Street – June 15, 2022

Bermondsey – 253/255 Southwark Park Road – April 27, 2022

Bishop’s Stortford – 3 The Corn Exchange – May 26, 2022

Bromley – 58 High Street – May 18, 2022

Bury St Edmunds – 8 Guildhall Street – May 26, 2022

Camberley – 54 High Street – May 5, 2022

Cambridge – 6 St Andrews Street – April 20, 2022

Carolgate – 1 Carolgate – May 24, 2022

Cleveleys – 77 Victoria Road West – June 8, 2022

Colchester – 2 Culver Street West – May 31, 2022

Coldside – 101 Strathmartine Road – April 13, 2022

Cirencester – 37 Market Place – June 14, 2022

Denton – 38 Ashton Road – May 17, 2022

Ealing – 31 New Broadway – May 5, 2022

Eastbourne – 76 Terminus Road – May 17, 2022

Ellon – 36 Bridge Street – April 19, 2022

Exeter – 6 High Street – June 21, 2022

Forfar – 20 East High Street – April 14, 2022

Forres – 156 High Street – April 27, 2022

Fort William – 6 Tweedale High Street – April 20, 2022

Frodsham – 96 Main Street – June 22, 2022

Garston – 6 Speke Road – June 9, 2022

Gateshead – 264 High Street – May 10, 2022

Gillingham – Sydenham House – June 15, 2022

Greenwich – 6 Crescent Arcade – April 28, 2022

Harlesden – 58 High Street – April 28, 2022

Horsham – Unit 1 – May 12, 2022

Kirkintilloch – 4 Alexandra Street – April 28, 2022

Lanark – 25 Bannatyne Street – April 27, 2022

Longbridge – 1401 Bristol Road South – June 28, 2022

Louth – 11-13 Eastgate – May 24, 2022

Magdalen Street – 65 Magdalen Street – June 28, 2022

Maidstone – 16 High Street – May 10, 2022

Market Hill – 17 Market Hill – June 16, 2022

Maryport – 109/111 Senhouse Street – May 10, 2022

Melton Mowbray – 23-25 High Street – June 1, 2022

Morden – 66 London Road – May 11, 2022

Morecombe – Lunedale House – June 7, 2022

Nelson – 23 Manchester Road – May 18, 2022

Newbury – 26 Northbrook Street – June 7, 2022

Newton Aycliffe – Unit 3B, Greenwell Road – May 3, 2022

Northallerton – 164 High Street – May 3, 2022

Ossett – 3 Wesley Street – May 17, 2022

Oxford – 17 George Street – June 7, 2022

Redcar – 87-89 High Street – May 4, 2022

Redditch – 4 Unicorn Hill – June 2, 2022

Romford – 3 Stewards Walk – May 31, 2022

Ross-On-Wye – 9a Gloucester Road – June 22, 2022

Rushden – 133 High Street – April 21, 2022

Sherwood – 583 Mansfield Road – June 29, 2022

Shrewsbury – 45 High Street – June 28, 2022

Solihull – 58 Poplar Road – June 1, 2022

Southend-On-Sea – 32 London Road – June 2, 2022

Stranraer – 21 Castle Street – April 28, 2022

Sutton – 79 Ellamsbridge Road – May 26, 2022

Swaffham – 61 Market Place – May 24, 2022

Taunton – 34 North Street – April 12, 2022

Thornbury – 9 St Mary’s Way – June 9, 2022

Thurso – 12/14 Traill Street – April 21, 2022

Tunbridge Wells – 62 Mount Pleasant Road – May 19, 2022

Uxbridge – 24 Chequers Square – May 4, 2022

West End – 68 Baker Street – May 4, 2022

Weston-super-Mare – 12 Walliscote Road – June 23, 2022

Wilmslow – Emerson Court, Alderley Road – June 14, 2022

Wimborne – 5 The Square – April 13, 2022

Winsford – 160 High Street – June 21, 2022

Woodseats – 1 Abbey Lane – June 15, 2022

Worcester – 24 Mealcheapen Street – June 21, 2022

Yeovil – King George Street – April 12, 2022