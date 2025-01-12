No Trousers Tube Ride returns in colourful fashion on London Underground
People stripped down to their underwear and hopped on the Tube on Sunday afternoon.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The annual No Trousers Tube Ride event has returned in colourful fashion as people stripped down to their underwear and hopped on the London Underground.
Hordes of bare legs were seen at Newport Place in Chinatown before heading on to the Tube in their underwear of choice.
Crowds gathered at Waterloo station and one group of women kicked their legs with raised arms while dressed in coloured knickers.
Others were seen strutting down escalators, taking selfies on the platform or posing inside a train carriage as they showcased an array of underwear styles and colours.
From pink knickers to black Y-fronts to grey boxers adorned with red hearts, people were smiling and laughing as they took part in the free event.
Some added flair to their clothing, with one man dressed in a white shirt, black tie and brown waistcoat, while another opted for a more cosy look in an orange puffer jacket, orange beanie and blue scarf.
The Facebook event instructed participants to dress in “pants as normal or low-key as possible, so it looks like you’ve just forgotten your trousers”.
The annual event was described as “a fun activity just for the sake of fun”.