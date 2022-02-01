70 firefighters tackle blaze at car garage near Tube station

About 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at a car garage close to a Tube station in London.

Ten fire engines were called to the large fire on Bollo Lane, Acton on Tuesday evening, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

The single-storey car garage is close to Acton Town Tube station.

Three men left the property before the brigade arrived and around 35 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution.

LFB said there were a number of gas cylinders inside the garage, which firefighters cooled to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The brigade’s control office received 15 calls about the fire since 5.10pm.

At just before 11pm, the Metropolitan Police said LFB had the fire under control.

The force tweeted: “Road closures remain in place. Buses on diversion/ tube services disrupted. No reports of any serious injuries. Cause of the fire will be looked at with LFB.”

Local residents were advised to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.

The District and Piccadilly Tube lines, which both travel through Acton Town, were affected due to the fire.

Transport for London said there was no service on the Piccadilly line between Hammersmith, Heathrow Airport and Uxbridge, and no service on the District line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.

LFB said at around 10pm that firefighters would remain at the scene for the next few hours to dampen down the area.