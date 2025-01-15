Treasury minister ‘very happy’ to work with Tulip Siddiq again if reappointed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury has said he would be happy to work again with Tulip Siddiq, who resigned as a minister yesterday, if the Prime Minister brought her back into Government.

Darren Jones also rejected the idea that Ms Siddiq’s appointment showed a lack of judgment from Sir Keir Starmer.

Downing Street would not say whether Ms Siddiq’s replacement, Emma Reynolds, would recuse herself from decisions on China because of her reported lobbying links to the country.

Sir Keir accepted Ms Siddiq’s resignation as a Treasury minister “with sadness” but said he wanted “to be clear that the door remains open for you going forward”.

Ms Siddiq quit after the ministerial standards watchdog said it was “regrettable” she was “not more alert” to the reputational risk caused by her links to her aunt’s political movement in Bangladesh.

Her aunt is the former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled into exile after being deposed last year and is facing an investigation by an anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh, with the Labour MP reportedly named as part of the case.

Ms Siddiq – who as City minister had responsibility for tackling financial corruption – has also come under intense scrutiny over her use of properties in London linked to her aunt’s allies.

Wycombe MP Ms Reynolds will take over as City minister.

She was managing director of trade body TheCityUK until May and was involved in a campaign to persuade the then-government not to impose tougher rules on those doing business with China, Bloomberg reported.

No 10 was asked repeatedly whether Ms Reynolds would recuse herself from matters related to China.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said there was an “established process” for declarations of interests and would not say whether she would recuse herself in the interim.

“The Prime Minister has appointed Emma Reynolds because she brings a wealth of experience to this role as City minister,” he said.

Ms Siddiq had referred herself to the Prime Minister’s ethics tsar, Sir Laurie Magnus, who said he had not found any breach of the ministerial code but advised Sir Keir that he reconsider her responsibilities.

Tulip did a great job as City minister. She hasn’t broken any rules. The Prime Minister was clear in his letter to Tulip that he would like to see a circumstance in which she can come back into government in the future Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones

In her resignation letter, the Hampstead and Highgate MP, a parliamentary neighbour of the Prime Minister, told Sir Keir that although she had not breached the code, continuing in her role would be a “distraction”.

Mr Jones said the situation did not show a lack of judgment from the Prime Minister, but rather that the new ministerial standards watchdog process was working.

“I don’t think there’s a question about the Prime Minister’s judgment,” Mr Jones told Times Radio.

He said: “The independent process has been followed. It concluded, and Tulip took the decision to step down from Government.”

Mr Jones said he would be “very happy” to work with Ms Siddiq again in the future if the Prime Minister brought her back into Government.

“Tulip did a great job as City minister. She hasn’t broken any rules. The Prime Minister was clear in his letter to Tulip that he would like to see a circumstance in which she can come back into government in the future.”

“The Prime Minister appoints and sacks ministers. I’d be very happy to work with Tulip in the future if that opportunity came up,” he told Sky News.

Asked if there was any acceptance that the set of circumstances surrounding Ms Siddiq made it impossible for her to be a minister, he said that was a question for Sir Keir.

“He’s been very clear that, because there has been no question of improper behaviour on her part, there is no suggestion she’s broken any rules,” he said.

“That on that basis, as he said to Tulip in his letter to her, the door remains open in the future, but Tulip is right to have stood down because of the investigations taking place in another country in relation to her extended family,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Sir Laurie, who after a “fact-finding” exercise, told the Prime Minister Ms Siddiq should have been more aware of the reputational risks relating to her family associations.

He said: “Given the nature of Ms Siddiq’s ministerial responsibilities, which include the promotion of the UK financial services sector and the inherent probity of its regulatory framework as a core component of the UK economy and its growth, it is regrettable that she was not more alert to the potential reputational risks – both to her and the Government – arising from her close family’s association with Bangladesh.

“I would not advise that this shortcoming should be taken as a breach of the Ministerial Code, but you will want to consider her ongoing responsibilities in the light of this.”

Sir Laurie said he accepted “at face value” that Ms Siddiq’s attendance at a Moscow signing ceremony for a nuclear power plant in 2013 had been to join family there and that she was not involved in any inter-governmental discussions between Russia and Bangladesh.

The minister was alleged to have been involved in brokering the deal in which large sums of cash are said to have been embezzled.

Sir Laurie said Ms Siddiq “inadvertently misled” the public about an apartment in King’s Cross she was given in 2004 by Abdul Motalif, an associate of members of the Awami League party in Bangladesh.

She “remained under the impression that her parents had given the flat to her, having purchased it from the previous owner”, he said.

For a period up to 2018, she also lived in a flat in Hampstead, north London, which had been given to her sister in 2009 by lawyer Moin Ghani, who had represented the Hasina administration.

“Ms Siddiq has provided considerable background information to confirm that the tax treatment and funding arrangements were in order, but – in light of the age of the transactions – has not at this point been able to provide conclusive documentation to this effect,” Sir Laurie said.

“Given the intensity of the allegations concerning these transactions, it is regrettable (even if understandable in the context of their heritage) that this conclusive information is not available.”