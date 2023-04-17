Victim of Lambeth murder named as manhunt under way

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man above shops in south London are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is believed to have run away from the scene.

Filipe Oliveira was stabbed to death above shops in Norwood Road in Tulse Hill on Saturday.

Police were called at around 5.55pm on that day and believe he was stabbed in the doorway between the street and steps leading to a communal area above the shops.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim died at the scene.

Our investigation is making significant progress, but I am continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn, Met Police

Detectives are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a man police say ran away from the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn of the Metropolitan Police said: “Our investigation is making significant progress, but I am continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“I also want to hear from anyone who may have footage that will assist the investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to a man described as black, of short build, who was wearing a blue hooded top and a blue Covid mask.

“He ran away from the scene along Christchurch Road.

“I particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen this man, or who has footage of him.

“Of course, he may have discarded the mask shortly after the incident.”

No arrests have been made but cordons in the area have been removed.

Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Anyone with information, video or images that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 5605/15 Apr or to remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers.