Four arrested on suspicion of murder

The arrests were made after a man was found ‘fatally injured’ in Tunbridge Wells in the early hours of Saturday.

Luke O'Reilly
Sunday 05 December 2021 15:35
Kent Police Headquarters in Maidstone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kent Police Headquarters in Maidstone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Tunbridge Wells

The arrests were made after a man was found “fatally injured” in Caley Road at around 3.15am on Saturday, Kent Police said in a statement.

A 28-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the murder, along with two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy.

The 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Kent Police were appealing for anyone who saw anything or who had information to come forward.

They said they were “particularly keen” to see any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may have been captured around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 04-0191.

People could also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

