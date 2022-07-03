Yazmin Oukhellou in hospital after Turkey car accident killed friend – report

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou is reportedly in hospital after a car crash in Turkey that killed her friend Jake McClean.

Their car careered off a cliff in the tourist resort of Bodrum, according to The Sun newspaper.

Oukhellou made her Towie debut in 2017 and her relationship with co-star James Lock was documented on the reality TV show.

Yazmin Oukhellou attending the National Television Awards 2019 held at the O2 Arena, London (Matt Crossick/PA) (PA Archive)

Towie star Harry Derbidge posted pictures of himself and Oukhellou on his Instagram stories and said he was wishing her a speedy recovery.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.

“We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised.”