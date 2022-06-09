British tourist crushed to death in Turkey

The incident happened on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in south-western Turkey.

Danielle Desouza
Thursday 09 June 2022 16:28
The British woman died in Bodrum (Alamy/PA)
The British woman died in Bodrum (Alamy/PA)

A British tourist on holiday in Turkey has been killed by a driver who lost control.

Patricia Bernadette Ward, 71, was hit by a car on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in the south-west, while on holiday with friends, according to local news sites in Turkey.

It has been reported that Ms Ward was walking back to her hotel at around 2am when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, mounted the pavement, crashed into a bollard and pinned the 71-year-old against a wall.

Emergency services declared Ms Ward dead at the scene.

Turkish news site Sabah said Ms Ward’s body was taken to Bodrum State Hospital and then to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institution, and that the driver was taken into custody.

Recommended

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in