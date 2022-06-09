British tourist crushed to death in Turkey
The incident happened on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in south-western Turkey.
A British tourist on holiday in Turkey has been killed by a driver who lost control.
Patricia Bernadette Ward, 71, was hit by a car on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in the south-west, while on holiday with friends, according to local news sites in Turkey.
It has been reported that Ms Ward was walking back to her hotel at around 2am when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, mounted the pavement, crashed into a bollard and pinned the 71-year-old against a wall.
Emergency services declared Ms Ward dead at the scene.
Turkish news site Sabah said Ms Ward’s body was taken to Bodrum State Hospital and then to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institution, and that the driver was taken into custody.
A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”
