Irish father and son die on holiday in Turkey

An Irishman and his son have died on holiday in Turkey, it is understood.

The man was in his 30s and his son was 10, a local representative said.

Laois-based Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley said a deadly road crash happened on Monday – the day the family had planned to fly home from Alanya.

He said the boy’s mother is flying out to Turkey.

In the days and weeks ahead, the community in Portlaoise will rally around both families and hopefully be able to give them some support and comfort Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley

Mr Stanley said the family lives near him and grandparents on both sides of the family are well known in Portlaoise.

“Obviously there’s shock and devastation at the loss of these two people,” he told RTE’s News At One programme.

“The 10-year-old would have been very popular in the neighbourhood… (people) would have seen him mixing with the kids here.”

Mr Stanley described the deaths as an “awful tragedy”, adding: “My heartfelt sympathies go to the mother of the boy and also to the parents of the deceased man and the grandparents on both sides.

“In the days and weeks ahead, the community in Portlaoise will rally around both families and hopefully be able to give them some support and comfort.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance but would not provide any more details.