What the papers say – February 8

The carnage of the Middle East’s earthquakes continues to be the focus of many of the front pages, while others carry the sentencing of the “monstrous” rapist police officer David Carrick.

Reporting on the disaster that could have claimed as many as 20,000 lives, the i, The Times, The Independent and the Daily Mirror focus on a newborn baby who was found alive under the rubble still attached to her dead mother.

Carrick is the splash for The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and Metro as the convicted rapist was given 36 life sentences for assaulting at least 12 women.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times writes that the Prime Minister has broken up the Government’s business department to put a fresh emphasis on security, energy and science.

The Daily Mail says the Church of England is set to debate whether God should be referred to as “he” or by a gender-neutral term.

The headteacher of one of Britain’s top private schools made a distress call from the grounds of Epsom College to a relative hours before she was shot dead by her husband, reports the Daily Express.

The Sun‘s says Fawlty Towers is set to return to television screens with brand new episodes – 40 years after the final series aired.

And the Daily Star has Britain is in the middle of a “chuckle crisis”, with a study finding 42% of respondents could not remember the last time they laughed.