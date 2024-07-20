UK Cypriots protest outside Turkish embassy on 50th anniversary of invasion

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Members of the Cypriot community in the UK have protested outside the Turkish embassy in central London on the 50th anniversary of Ankara’s invasion of the Mediterranean island.

Around 250 protesters assembled outside the embassy on Saturday evening, with demonstrators chanting “No more Turkish occupation” and “Turkish troops out of Cyprus”.

Two police vans separated the demonstrators from a smaller contingent of around 40 counter-protesters who waved the Turkish flag and that of northern Cyprus, which is recognised only by Turkey.

The president of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK (NFC), Christos Karaolis, symbolically delivered a letter to the Turkish embassy which was guarded by armed police.

Speaking at the protest, Mr Karaolis told the PA news agency: “We want to send a really clear message that after 50 years of Turkish occupation in Cyprus, we don’t forget, and actually, we still want to see the island reunited.

“So our message to Turkey is clear. Let’s get the troops out of the island and let’s reunite the island.”

Mr Karaolis said the UK had a “very special obligation to Cyprus” because of its historic ties with the island.

He added: “The new Labour Government needs to be taking steps to get Turkey back to the negotiating table on the agreed UN framework of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

Members of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We have a good relationship with Turkey as the UK – let’s use that to figure out how we get Turkey back to the table on the agreed UN framework.”

Counter-protesters chanted “Thank you Turkey for saving us” and “50 years of peace” during the demonstration.

After the protest had finished, the Turkish ambassador to the UK, Osman Koray Ertaş, came out of the embassy and shook the hands of counter-protesters.

Turkish Cypriots in the island’s northern section celebrate the July 20 1974 invasion as protection from the Greek-speaking majority’s domination.

The invasion followed a coup on the island aimed at union with Greece, which was backed by the military junta then ruling in Athens.

The protesters gathered outside the Turkish embassy in central London (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

The resulting war led to the Turkish capture and ongoing military presence in the northern part of the island.

The NFC said the occupation had caused “significant harm to Cypriots” including the “deprivation of the freedom of expression in the enclaved communities”.

During the protest, black cab drivers drove past and beeped their horns to show support for either side, with passengers in dozens of vehicles waving the Cypriot flag as they went by.

One man stood in the road and stamped on the flag of northern Cyprus in sight of counter-protesters, with police stepping in to prevent a woman from chasing after him.

Protester Lorna Vassiliades, who left Varosha in Cyprus aged 12 after the Turkish invasion, said the anniversary was a “very difficult day”.Ms Vassiliades, who works as an artist and researcher in the UK, said: “I remember being bombed. I remember soldiers on the street and crying and being hungry.

Pro-Turkey protesters outside the embassy (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

“It’s very painful for us in Varosha – we can’t go to our homes. It’s very painful to see an island divided and 50 years is such a long time for injustice.

“I appreciate that some Turkish Cypriots feel that they were saved by Turkey. I would like to believe that we can live together.”

Counter-protester Ediz Enver said the 1974 invasion had “stopped the killing of Turkish Cypriots in Cyprus”.

Mr Enver, 53, said: “Ever since 50 years ago, there’s been peace on the island.

“They won’t accept us as counterparts, they think we’re second-class citizens. There is never going to be unity – the only solution is a two-state solution.

“My family were nearly killed by the Greeks – the British Army rescued them.”

The NFC was founded shortly after the Turkish invasion to represent the UK Cypriot community, which now consists of 300,000 people.