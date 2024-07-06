Turnout at General Election lowest for more than 20 years

Support truly

Turnout at the General Election was the lowest for more than 20 years.

With all 650 results declared, the overall turnout was 59.9%.

This is down sharply from 67.3% at the last election in 2019.

It is also the worst turnout at a general election since 2001, when the figure slumped to 59.4%: the lowest since before the Second World War.

The highest turnout at a general election since the war was 83.9% in 1950, according to figures compiled by the House of Commons Library.

Turnout remained above 75% at every post-war general election until 1970, when it dipped to 72.0%.

It then stayed above 70% at every election until plunging to 59.4% in 2001 – since then it has never been above 70%.