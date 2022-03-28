Twitter down: Users across the UK report problems with the social media site
Thousands report being unable to use the social media platform in the UK on Monday.
Twitter has gone down for some users in the UK, with reports of both the website and mobile app not working for many.
According to the service status website Down Detector, the issue began around 1pm on Monday in the UK, with more than 4,500 reports of problems logged on the website.
Some reported being unable to access the platform over broadband but could do so using mobile data, while others said they could not load or refresh the site on their desktop PC browser.
The social media giant has not yet commented on the issue or confirmed any cause for the reported problems.
The firm’s own service status platform also showed no reported issues affecting the site on Monday afternoon.
