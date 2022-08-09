The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72.

The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London.

Posting a black and white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by the bassist.

They quoted: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end.”