Lucky escape for US driver as tree falls on vehicle

Footage shows the snow-covered tree collapsing as the vehicle passes underneath.

Henry Jones
Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:29
The vehicle occupants were lucky to escape injury (OregonDOT/PA)
An official in the US state of Oregon’s department of transport had a lucky escape when a snow-covered tree fell on his vehicle while he was driving.

Dashcam footage shared to Twitter by the department showed the tree slowly falling down towards the road and hitting the vehicle.

The department said no-one was hurt in the incident, which took place near Wolf Creek on Monday.

Photos of the aftermath show the vehicle’s smashed windscreen, with branches and snow strewn across the road.

(OregonDOT)

The department said with the help of a logging company vehicle, state police were able to clear the road of debris in about 90 minutes.

A spokesperson for the department told local media: “That tree just fell out of nowhere, and they were extremely lucky to have sneaked beneath and only got tagged by one of the branches as it fell down.

“He was just doing his job and got extremely lucky.”

