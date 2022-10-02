Jump to content

Strictly’s Tyler West completes London Marathon

The radio DJ is currently taking part in the celebrity dance competition with Strictly professional Dianne Buswell.

Connie Evans
Sunday 02 October 2022 17:56
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon amid training for the celebrity dance competition (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon amid training for the celebrity dance competition (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
(PA Media)

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon while also currently competing in the physically demanding celebrity dance show.

The 26-year-old radio DJ is taking part in the BBC One programme with Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, who was at the running event cheering her dance partner on.

Posting on her Instagram story, 33-year-old Buswell, who has been a Strictly professional since 2017, congratulated West, writing: “@tylerwestt was still on the run from last night’s bank robbery jive!

“So much so he just ran a marathon!!!

“Absolutely amazing, well done partner.”

During the second live show of the series on Saturday night, West and Buswell performed a theatrical routine, dancing the jive to Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter.

The pair started the dance by jumping out of an old-fashioned motor car in the middle of the dancefloor, before using suitcases stuffed with bank notes as props throughout the performance.

The jive earned the pair a score of 31 and secured West a standing ovation from head judge Shirley Ballas, who said: “You’re the real deal. You bring something you can’t teach.

“You’ve got an attitude, you’ve got a soul… I flippin’ loved it.”

Less than 24 hours after competing on the dancefloor, West was standing on the start line for the 2022 London Marathon alongside a number of other famous faces, including former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright.

West was running the road race in aid of national youth work charity UK Youth, which works to provide opportunities to young people in the UK.

Before beginning the marathon on Sunday, West posted a video to his Instagram story showing his race number and saying: “We’re moving to the start line, it’s absolutely crazy.”

In a follow-up post, West showed himself stood next to Buswell and Wright as they prepared to speak to BBC Sports presenter Gabby Logan.

