Tyson Fury says cousin stabbed to death and appeals for knife crime to stop

In a post on social media the heavyweight boxing champion said his cousin was “stabbed in the neck”.

Claudia Rowan
Sunday 21 August 2022 16:30
Tyson Fury posted about his cousin on Instagram (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury has called for an end to knife crime as he said his cousin Rico Burton had died after suffering a stab wound to the neck.

In a post on social media the heavyweight boxing champion said his cousin was “stabbed in the neck” and called on the Government to “bring higher sentencing for knife crime”.

Writing on Instagram, Fury said: “My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck this is becoming ridiculous … idiots carry knives. This needs to stop.”

Fury added: “Asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic & you don’t know how bad it is until [it’s] 1 of your own!

Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment … RIP RICO BURTON may the lord God grant you a good place in heven [sic]. see you soon.”

The Manchester Evening News reported that Mr Burton had died in the early hours of Sunday morning following an incident in Altrincham and Greater Manchester Police had launched a murder investigation.

The MEN reported that a 17-year-old boy had suffered serious injuries in the same incident at around 3.30am in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Trafford.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 assault and remained in custody, the MEN said.

Greater Manchester Police said two males had been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man at Goose Green, Altrincham, on Sunday.

