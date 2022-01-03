What the papers say – August 22

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s papers are dominated by discussion of knife violence as well as coverage of the health sector.

Metro, The Sun and Daily Mirror all lead on a plea for the end of knife crime from boxer Tyson Fury after his cousin was stabbed to death.

The Times has a poll which found 49% of Tory supporters prefer having Boris Johnson as Prime Minister over Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

All wastewater companies in England and Wales failed to meet targets to tackle pollution and sewage floods, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express says households could be paid to avoid washing clothes during energy peak times.

A new blood test for over-50s under trial could prevent up to one-in-ten cancer deaths, reports the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says patients calling NHS 111 are being left on hold for 20 times longer than the expected time.

Staffing shortages in care homes are resulting in inadequate care for thousands, according to The Guardian.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on the dismissal of a peace deal by a top Russian UN diplomat.

And the Daily Star says “drunk” German wasps are inundating Britain.